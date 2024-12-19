Barda Hosts Four-Leaf Clover Dance Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Barda Culture Center has hosted the Four-Leaf Clover Dance Festival (Dörd Yarpaqlı Yonca), Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union with the support of the Azerbaijan of Youth and Sports.

President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov stressed that the Four-Leaf Clover Dance Festival aims to stimulate the development of national dance art, which has an ancient and rich history, and to promote it among young people.

Dance groups from Baku, Ganja, Shaki and Aghjabadi took part in the event. In the first part of the festival, Azerbaijan Dance Association specialists held master classes on dance art, its history, stage culture, rhythm, and ethnic folklore dances for the participants.

In the afternoon, the selected teams performed at the festival with folk dances such as "İgidlər", "Çobanlar", "Azərbaycan süitası", "İnnabı", "Tərəkəmə","Qaytağı", "Məzəli rəqs", "Yüzbiri", "Uzundərə", "Qarabağ" and others.

Their performances were assessed by a professional jury in accordance with the established criteria. At the end, an award ceremony was held.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.