Barda Hosts Four-Leaf Clover Dance Festival
Date
12/19/2024
Laman Ismayilova
Barda Culture Center has hosted the Four-Leaf Clover Dance
Festival (Dörd Yarpaqlı Yonca), Azernews
reports.
The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Union with the
support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports.
President of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov
stressed that the Four-Leaf Clover Dance Festival aims to stimulate
the development of national dance art, which has an ancient and
rich history, and to promote it among young people.
Dance groups from Baku, Ganja, Shaki and Aghjabadi took part in
the event. In the first part of the festival, Azerbaijan Dance
Association specialists held master classes on dance art, its
history, stage culture, rhythm, and ethnic folklore dances for the
participants.
In the afternoon, the selected teams performed at the festival
with folk dances such as "İgidlər", "Çobanlar", "Azərbaycan
süitası", "İnnabı", "Tərəkəmə","Qaytağı", "Məzəli rəqs", "Yüzbiri",
"Uzundərə", "Qarabağ" and others.
Their performances were assessed by a professional jury in
accordance with the established criteria. At the end, an award
ceremony was held.
