Improving renewables helps resolving energy inequities

(MENAFN) Iran’s Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Yazdan Rezaei has stated extending energy capacity is necessary to resolve the nation’s energy disparities, as per released by IRNA.



Addressing on Tuesday at an affair celebrating research and technology accomplishments in the water and electricity industries, Rezaei highlighted the significance of solar panel manufacturing with the help of experience-based firms.



The formal emphasized the importance of improving both small- and large-scale energy storage systems to enhance renewable energy consumption. “Knowledge-based companies must focus on localizing technology in this sector,” he also noted.



The deputy minister stressed the significance of guaranteeing water as well as power security, emphasizing that smart technologies should be targeted in these productions.



Rezaei also highlighted the Ministry of Energy's aims for effectiveness optimization as well as presentation improvement in the water as well as electricity fields, stating that research and growth attempts must center on addressing important challenges.

