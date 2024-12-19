(MENAFN) Leader Vladimir ejected to say when Russian would control the southern Kursk area from Ukraine again, emphasis that they were making progresses “along the entire frontline,” as he started his year-end news meeting.



The Moscow event on Thursday involves a public Q&A meeting in addition to a public phone-in, which Putin stages yearly to show his sweeping control of all parts of the nation.



When asked about Russia's southern Kursk, where Kyiv's are trying to hold some villages following a surprise incursion launched in August, Putin declined to say when Russia will retake the entire territory, but did pledge it would happen.



He stated, “I cannot and do not want to name a specific date when they will push [the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Kursk region],”



In addition to, “Our guys are fighting, there is a battle going on right now, and serious battles. It is unclear why, there was no military sense in the Ukrainian Armed Forces entering the Kursk region, or holding on there now as they are doing, throwing their best units there to be slaughtered. But nevertheless, it is happening.”



