India Must Focus On Msmes, Digital Trade To Boost Global Trade Share: CII

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 19 (KNN) India can more than double its share in global trade from the current 2 per cent by integrating deeper into global value chains, enhancing digital trade infrastructure, and building the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), according to the Confederation of Indian (CII).

Speaking on Wednesday, Sanjay Budhia, Chairman of the CII National Committee on EXIM, emphasised the chamber's commitment to collaborating with the to address challenges hampering and export growth.

“The journey will require deeper integration into global value chains, enhanced digital trade infrastructure, and a focus on building the competitiveness of MSMEs,” Budhia said.

He proposed a unified online portal for issuing circulars related to ports and locations, streamlining procedures for exporters.

Budhia also highlighted the need to adopt best practices from developed countries, including implementing the Customs Authority on Advance Ruling (CAARR) Regulation, 2021. This, he explained, would reduce global trade costs and bring certainty in duty liabilities.

Strengthening the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme is critical, Budhia noted, as it has already boosted exporters' confidence by reducing procedural delays. Exporters, he said, are now able to use their time more productively.

To further ease trade, Budhia called for smoother refund processes when no disputes exist between importers and authorities.“Refunds should be processed without requiring appeals to the Commissioner Appeals,” he suggested, adding that this would resolve issues related to errors in Customs' electronic data interchange (EDI) systems and clerical mistakes leading to excess duty payments.

Additionally, aligning India's tax system with global best practices has significantly improved the ease of doing business.

Budhia pointed out that India's adoption of VAT-based tax structures mirrors those of trading partners like the EU and ASEAN, making cross-border transactions simpler for Indian enterprises.

The CII's recommendations highlight a roadmap for boosting India's global trade presence, with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and collaboration.

(KNN Bureau)