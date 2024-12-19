Israeli Strikes Kill 31 In Gaza, Two Troops Confirmed Dead

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza reported that in the past 24 hours, Israeli on the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of 31 Palestinians and the wounding of 79 others, bringing the total death toll since 7 October 2023, to 45,059, with over 107,000 wounded. The Israeli continued its bombardment, particularly targeting areas in the north of Gaza and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central region.





Israeli confirmed that two Israeli were killed and five others after a building collapsed on Israeli forces in Rafah, southern Gaza, following a strike by Palestinian resistance forces. The Israeli military acknowledged the deaths of a reserve major and another soldier but did not provide further details on the incident's circumstances.





Diplomatic efforts to broker a ceasefire continue, with an Israeli delegation arriving in Doha to negotiate with Qatari mediators on a potential truce and the release of detainees. These talks are centered around narrowing differences between Israel and Hamas on an agreement proposed by US President Joe Biden on 31 May.





Israeli Channel 14 reported optimism about a deal to return prisoners before the change in US administration, citing President Biden's statement that he would not rest until all Israeli hostages held in Gaza are returned home.