Sheikh Hamad Applauds FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 Success

Doha: of Sports and Youth and Chairman of the Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) H E Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani expressed his delight as Qatar hosted another major with tremendous success.

More than 67,000 fans flocked to the iconic Lusail yesterday to see Spanish giants claim the title with a 3-0 win against Mexican team Pachuca.

A number of cultural activities took place prior to the match in the stadium fan zone to mark the anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which took place at the same venue exactly two ago.

“Once again, Qatar has successfully hosted a global sporting event using world-class sporting infrastructure, while providing fans with a rich and unique cultural and sporting experience. The FIFA Intercontinental Cup further cements the country's place as a global sporting capital,” said H E Sheikh Hamad.

The tournament saw continental club champions compete for the title of the best club in the world with a new look format. Six clubs competed, with a total of three trophies up for grabs in the final phase of the competition at two iconic Qatar 2022 venues, the Lusail Stadium and Stadium 974.

“The tournament showcased the tremendous capabilities we have in hosting mega events yet again. We continue to leverage a strong base of state-of-the-art facilities and operational expertise to further Qatar's position as a leading destination for some of the world's biggest events,” the Minister added.

Qatar's world-class stadiums hosted over 118,000 fans across the three matches that were hosted in the country for this inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

The Final crowned a successful week of football activity in the country, which also saw FIFA host The BEST FIFA Football Awards 2024, the first time the awards ceremony had taken place in the Middle East and saw Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr crowned Best Player.

The tournament also featured a number of innovative accessibility options to provide a barrier free experience to disabled fans.

“We believe that football is for everyone. With every major event we host, we ensure they are accessible to everyone, while also guaranteeing that these events create a positive legacy for the society,” H E Sheikh Hamad added.