Celebrating National Day Solidifies Sense Of Belonging: Minister Of Culture

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Culture H E Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani has said that celebrating National Day enhances the sense of belonging among all segments of society and reinforces the sense of loyalty to the homeland and to its wise leadership, continuing on the path of development and prosperity.

Speaking to QNA, the Minister said that celebrating National Day stems from the conviction that the homeland is a trust, with the sense of belonging being an expression of the renewal of the relationship with the homeland.

He added that this occasion is a time to reflect on the legacy of the founding fathers who paved the way for the progress of this country on all fronts, describing this remembrance as being a duty emanating from loyalty to them and in recognition for their great contributions.

The Minister of Culture said that National Day embodies valuable principles, notably social cohesion and unity, looking to the past for inspiration and the present as a chance to overcome challenges, something that Qataris have proven to do so well.

He explained that these principles form the essence to be instilled into society, teaching the youth to love their country and nurture their sense of belonging.

He highlighted the importance of the family unit and its role as society's building block and its true wealth, adding that the family lies at the core of enhancing national identity.

He pointed out that communal strength depends on family cohesion, with both the individual and the social sphere impacting one another with regards to thoughts, behaviour, and ethics.

The Minister added that national identity is based on fundamental principles such as a sense of belonging to the homeland, pride in its culture and glorious history, adherence to Islam, and preserving the Arabic language, with the family playing a central role in upholding these elements.