Iranian FM gathers separately with Turkish, Egyptian equivalents in Cairo

(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, conducted separate meetings with his Turkish and Egyptian counterparts in Cairo on Wednesday. These discussions took place on the sidelines of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation summit, which was being held in the Egyptian capital. Araghchi met with Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aaty, marking an important engagement between the three countries during the event.



Earlier on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of the D-8 member states convened for their own summit. The meeting provided an opportunity for high-level discussions on matters of political and economic importance to the Islamic world. The summit served as a platform for the foreign ministers to exchange views and collaborate on regional and global challenges.



In addition to the foreign ministers’ meeting, the heads of state of the D-8 countries are scheduled to meet on Thursday. The leaders will focus on discussing the political and economic developments affecting the Islamic world, seeking ways to foster cooperation and address shared concerns. This high-level summit is expected to shape the future direction of the organization.



Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Bangladesh are the member countries of the D-8 Organization. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Cairo on Wednesday evening to attend the upcoming summit of the heads of state, further demonstrating Iran’s commitment to enhancing cooperation within this group.

