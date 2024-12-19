Ex-U.S. ambassador for war crimes, international justice states that images revealed will play crucial role in achieving justice

(MENAFN) Stephen Raab, former U.S. ambassador for war crimes and international justice, stated that the images revealed by the defected Syrian employee, known as "Caesar," will play a crucial role in achieving justice for the of torture in Assad's detention centers. The photos document detainees with shattered skulls and open eyes, showcasing the brutal treatment of prisoners under the regime. Raab, who served from 2009 to 2015 and met Caesar, noted that these images were pivotal in exposing the regime's brutality. Caesar’s photos, showing around 11,000 bodies of people killed under torture from May 2011 to August 2013, highlighted the methods of torture used by the Assad regime. Raab, who has been closely involved in documenting human rights violations through the International Commission for Justice and Accountability (CIJA) and the Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF), explained that the Baath regime has historically relied on fear and repression, referencing the 1982 Hama massacre as an example.



Raab also condemned the regime’s violent crackdown on peaceful protests, comparing it to Nazi-style repression, and emphasized that many peaceful protesters became victims of torture in prison. He further criticized Assad's continued use of chemical weapons, despite commitments to dismantle Syria’s chemical arsenal under international law, particularly highlighting the deadly August 21, 2013, chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta and Moadamiyat al-Sham, which killed over 1,400 civilians. Raab praised Caesar’s crucial role in documenting the crimes, emphasizing that although Caesar remains a powerful witness, his safety remains a concern. Caesar, who was not a political figure but a military police officer, began documenting the bodies of detainees who died under torture. Raab explained that Caesar’s photographs, taken from various angles, serve as irrefutable evidence of the regime's atrocities. These images, Raab said, are vital in holding those responsible accountable and preventing future crimes.

