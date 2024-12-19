Sonu Sood Says ‘Hitman’ Song Is For ‘Delhiwaalas’ To Own

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Sonu Sood, who is awaiting the release of his directorial debut, 'Fateh', has said that the song 'Hitman' from the is a gift to the people of Delhi. He said that the song is for all Delhi people to own.

The visited the national capital with Yo Yo Honey Singh for the promotions of the song and the movie.

He said,“Two Punjabi boys, one epic song, and a city that knows how to party - it couldn't get better than this. Bringing Hitman to Delhi felt like bringing it home. This city's and its love for are unparalleled. Honey and I wanted to give Delhiwaalas a track they could own, and seeing them groove, cheer, and celebrate with us was just incredible. This is just the beginning, the party's only going to get bigger”.

The dynamic duo brought their signature swagger and Punjabi power to a grand event at PVR Plaza, Connaught Place turning the city into a whirlwind of beats and bass.

Sonu and Honey arrived in style like two kings of the party kingdom. After the showcase of the song, Sood and Singh floored the press with their candour, insights, and humour.

Honey Singh said,“I want to thank my fans for loving Hitman and making it an instant hit! Vibing on it with the people of Delhi along with Sonu sir is the perfect way celebrate 2024, nearing its end. We had an amazing time bringing the storm to Delhi, and the energy we felt here was insane. This song is for everyone who's ready to rock the dance floor - New Year's just got its official anthem”.

The song has been released under the label of Zee Music Company.

Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Production and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios, and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, 'Fateh' is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against cybercrime.

The film is slated to release on January 10, 2025.