Oil Refinery Attacked In Rostov Region Produces Fuel For Russian Army ССD

12/19/2024 5:11:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery, which was attacked, plays a vital role in the Russian Federation's defense industry.
Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Diesel fuel and Aviation fuel are essential resources for military equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles and aircraft. The plant supplies these fuels to the Russian army,” Kovalenko said.
In addition, the plant's proximity to the border with Ukraine makes it important for Russian war logistics.
“The plant produces a range of fuel and fuel additives, as well as other products, which can be used in both the civilian and military sectors. Therefore, this plant is a military target," Kovalenko emphasized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 19, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Russia's Rostov region, following a drone attack.
