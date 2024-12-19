Konstas Is Very Confident Player Which You Don't See In Many, Says Bayliss

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Trevor Bayliss, the legendary Australian coach who guided England to Ashes glory and a triumph said that he has seen something extraordinary in the 19-year-old Sam Konstas, which he calls a rare self-confidence and belief that he's only witnessed in a handful of elite players.

Bayliss, now coaching the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL), believes it's only a matter of time before Konstas is called up to represent Australia in Test cricket, potentially as early as the Boxing Day Test.

“What I can say is Sam has a self-confidence you don't see in very many,” Bayliss told The Sydney Morning Herald.“I've only seen it in a few over the years, and all of those players were outstanding Test and international players - guys like (Michael) Clarke, (Brad) Haddin, (David) Warner, and (Steve) Smith.

“It's hard to explain, but all of those blokes had a certain belief and confidence. Most players have it, but some guys stand out above the group. Sam is one of them.”

Konstas' remarkable talent was on full display during his BBL debut earlier this week. Facing the Adelaide Strikers, the young New South Welshman smashed a 20-ball half-century, becoming the youngest player in league history to achieve the feat. His fearless stroke play and composure under pressure earned him widespread acclaim and further fueled speculation about a Test debut.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was among those singing praises for Konstas.“I think he is a wonderful talent and has a huge future,” Vaughan told Fox Cricket.“If there are a few failures [in the Australian batting order] between now and Sydney, I wouldn't be surprised to see him make his debut at his home venue ... I think he could play at the SCG.”

Bayliss' admiration for Konstas goes beyond his impressive batting performances. He highlighted the young batter's mental fortitude as a crucial factor that sets him apart.

“In my days as a Test coach, a player's self-belief was always a key consideration when deciding whether to hand them a debut,” Bayliss explained.“Sometimes there's a little bit of a question mark over some guys if they do fail-and they will fail at some stage-but have they got that belief they can come back? With some guys, you're not really sure, but with others, you just know they've got it mentally.”

According to Bayliss, Konstas possesses that rare resilience and belief in abundance.“Sam has got a lot of hard work ahead of him, but his mindset is an incredible starting point. It doesn't guarantee success, but it's a trait I've only seen in players who went on to achieve great things.”

Konstas' name is now firmly in the spotlight, with many tipping him for an Australian call-up in the near future. Thunder coach Bayliss admitted that he doesn't expect to have Konstas in the BBL squad for long.

“I don't think we'll have him for long,” Bayliss said.“Whether (he is taken from us) this competition this year or the one after, I'm not sure he will be available for us for too long.”

The Australian selectors, led by George Bailey, face mounting pressure to address the struggles of the national team's top order, which has underperformed throughout the ongoing series against India. With Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Marnus Labuschagne combining for an average of just 14.40 - the lowest figure for an Australian top three in a home Test summer since 1887/88 - the door is wide open for fresh talent like Konstas.

Before a potential Test debut, Konstas has another opportunity to showcase his skills in the Big Bash, with the Thunder set to face cross-town rivals the Sydney Sixers at Engie Stadium on Saturday night.