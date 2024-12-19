HRW accuses Israel of denying Palestinians access bare minimum of water needed to survive

(MENAFN) Human Rights Watch (HRW) charged Israel on Thursday with committing "acts of genocide" against the Palestinian people in Gaza by denying them access to sufficient water supplies.



In a comprehensive research, the group discovered that Israeli authorities denied Palestinians access to what the World Health Organization (WHO) considers to be the bare minimum of water needed to survive in protracted emergency scenarios between October 2023 and September 2024. According to the research, this has led to the spread of several diseases and thousands of deaths.



Israel, which has over and over rejected accusations of genocide and of using starvation as a weapon of conflict, rejected HRW’s last allegations, with a foreign ministry deputy stating the report was “full of lies.”



In accordance with WHO, every human being needs among 50 and 100 liters (13 and 26 gallons) of water daily to guarantee their “basic needs are met.” In protracted emergency conditions, the minimum amount of water can decrease to 15 to 20 liters daily for drinking and washing.



