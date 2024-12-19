Urinary Incontinence Market Worth $19.34 Bn By 2030 Berry Global, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, Ahlstrom-Munksjo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, the global Urinary Incontinence Market generated $10.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Get Sample Report at:Advent of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products, and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) drive the growth of the global urinary incontinence market. However, lack of awareness regarding urinary incontinence devices, post-operative complications, and surge in concerns toward disposable products hinder the market growth. Rise in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies and increase in technology integration present new opportunities in the coming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global urinary incontinence market based on product, incontinence type, end user, and region.Based on product, the disposables segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the devices segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.Ask to Our Industry Expert:Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global urinary incontinence market, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the home care segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global urinary incontinence market analyzed in the research include Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.), Caldera Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast A/S, Johnson and Johnson, Cook Group Inc., Medtronic plc, Laborie Medical, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Teleflex Incorporated, Berry Global Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and others.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global urinary incontinence market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the urinary incontinence market growth is provided in the report.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing urinary incontinence market opportunities.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of urinary incontinence device used across the globe.Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the urinary incontinence market.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

