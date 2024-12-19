UK To Provide Ukraine With £225M Defense Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom will send a £225 million ($286 million) military aid package to Ukraine, focusing on bolstering its navy and air defense capabilities.

This was reported by Reuters , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"The brave people of Ukraine continue to defy all expectations with their unbreakable spirit. But they cannot go it alone – which is why the UK will step up our international leadership on Ukraine throughout 2025, " British Defense Secretary John Healey said in a statement.

It is noted that the package will comprise: 92 million pounds for equipment to bolster Ukraine's navy, including small boats, reconnaissance drones, uncrewed surface vessels, loitering munitions and mine countermeasure drones; 68 million pounds for air defense equipment including radars, decoy land equipment and counter-drone electronic warfare systems; 26 million pounds to provide support and spare parts for systems previously delivered to Ukraine; 39 million pounds to provide more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems and for joint procurement of respirators and equipment to enhance the protective capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

UKoftoof

The UK also plans to offer expanded military training to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized Ukraine's determination to become strong enough next year to achieve a just resolution of the war through diplomacy.