Four Companies Sign Gas Supply Agreements For Hashemiyah CNG Hub

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian-Egyptian Fajr Company, Advanced Central Company“ProGas,” Tanmia Company, and Traditional Garments Factory on Wednesday signed agreements to to the main compressed natural gas (CNG) station project in the Hashemiyah area.

The agreements were signed by CEO of Fajr Company Fouad Rashad, CEO of ProGas Fadi Shoubaki and CEO of Tanmia Natural Gas Company Mohamed Tarabili.

ProGas and Classic Fashion also signed a separate agreement for the and distribution of gas to the factory, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

During the signing ceremony, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh highlighted the significance of these agreements as part of Jordan's national project to deliver natural gas to various areas and industrial clusters nationwide.

He also said that the initiative aims to reduce energy costs for the industrial sector, attract investments, create jobs and boost the national economy.

Kharabsheh also announced plans to provide natural gas to industrial zones in Maan's Rawda area, Muwaqqar, Mafraq Development Zone, and other industrial estates.

Utilising natural gas in these regions is projected to lower energy costs by around 60 per cent, easing financial pressures on economic sectors, enhancing competitiveness, accessing new markets, and increasing productivity, he added.

The project will feature "state-of-the-art" technology and adhere to global standards, including advanced fast-fuelling compressors, distributors, and remote monitoring and control systems for both the main station and transport vehicles.

A sub-reduction station will also be installed within the factory premises.

The agreements with ProGas represent a "milestone" for Jordan, allowing the company to establish CNG facilities and distribute gas via specialised vehicles to factories not connected to the main gas network.

This project, in cooperation with Tanmia Natural Gas Company and Fajr Company, is designed to maximise the economic benefits of natural gas utilisation in the Kingdom.