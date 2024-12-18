QND Celebrates National Unity, Honours Rich Cultural Heritage: Russian Envoy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian ambassador in Doha Dmitry Dogadkin has emphasised that Qatar National Day (QND) is a celebration of national unity, honouring the country's rich historical and cultural heritage, and symbolising hope for its continued progress and development for the benefit of all.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ambassador highlighted the National Day as a joyful occasion for both the Qatari people and the Russian community in Qatar, which has steadily grown each year due to Qatar's significant efforts in making the country an attractive destination, offering competitive opportunities for work and life.

He described Qatar as a country with great ambitions, noting that its diplomatic efforts have firmly established the nation on the global stage of international relations.

Qatar's diplomatic initiatives have strengthened its global position. In recent years, it has become a key hub for dialogue, contributing to numerous diplomatic initiatives aimed at peace and conflict resolution worldwide, he added.

He highlighted that resolving international disputes through mediation and dialogue has become a cornerstone of Qatar's foreign policy, emphasising the high value Qatar places on peace-building and mediation.

As a result, Qatar deserves recognition for its steadfast commitment to peace amid geopolitical instability and uncertainty, the ambassador stated.

He highlighted that Qatar's rapid progress in recent decades has established it as a logistical and tourism powerhouse within Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC).

Additionally, Qatar has become one of the world's largest exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG), playing an increasingly significant role in the global hydrocarbon market through its expanding network for long-term LNG supply, he added.

Regarding bilateral ties, the Russian ambassador praised the strong and constructive relationship between Qatar and Russia, noting that both countries share similar perspectives on many international issues. To date, Qatar is the largest Arab investor in the Russian economy, with bilateral trade growing steadily. Both countries are eager to expand co-operation, particularly in agriculture, logistics, and information technology.

