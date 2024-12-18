UK Envoy Says Qatar 'Has Become Significant Regional, Global Diplomatic Power'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UK ambassador in Doha Neerav Patel has affirmed that Qatar has become a significant regional and global power due to its balanced and active foreign policy.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Qatar's National Day, he emphasised the historical and distinguished relations between United Kingdom and Qatar, noting that these ties have grown stronger in recent years. He pointed out that the recent state visit by the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to the United Kingdom had further strengthened these relations and gave them new momentum.

He extended his congratulations to His Highness the Amir and the Qatari people on the National Day. He expressed his hope that the Qatari people continue to celebrate the remarkable achievements their country has accomplished.

On another note, the ambassador highlighted the long-standing co-operation between the two countries, spanning various fields such as economy, defence, security, health, education, culture, and sports. He affirmed that Qatar is one of the United Kingdom's most prominent trading partners in the Middle East.

He also noted that, compared to the previous year, Qatar has emerged as one of United Kingdom's closest friends. Additionally, he praised Qatar's prominent role in mediation efforts for peace, which reflects its diplomatic strength and leadership across various domains.

The ambassador expressed his pride in representing his country in Qatar, describing it as a home for himself and his family. He further expressed his anticipation of strengthening co-operation between the two nations in the future.

