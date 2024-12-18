QND Celebrations Conclude At Katara

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Katara Cultural Village's Qatar National Day celebrations concluded Wednesday, after attracting thousands of citizens and expatriates who gathered from 3pm to enjoy the national and heritage events and the impressive military displays.



These included paramotor parachute shows, a military performance, the Qatari "Ardah" traditional dance, presentations at Al Thuraya Planetarium, and participation in the 'Book of Loyalty and Devotion,' with the young and the old expressing their heartfelt love for the nation and its leader through messages on a wall.



The breathtaking parachute displays in the skies above Katara left the spectators in awe. A performance by the Qatar Armed Forces' Centre for Performances and Military Music captivated a large audience along Katara's Corniche. The traditional Qatari Ardah dance showcased noble values and deep loyalty through its expressive movements, celebrating heritage, pride in the nation's past, and devotion to Qatar.



Audiences at Al Thuraya Planetarium enjoyed the screening of a documentary highlighting the life and achievements of His Highness the Father Amir, focusing on his contributions to the nation's prosperity and global recognition.



Crowds also gathered to watch the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 final between Real Madrid and Mexico's Pachuca on giant screens placed around Katara's Corniche. The tent of Al Gannas Qatari Society and Al-Galayel Championship drew considerable interest from the visitors.

MENAFN18122024000067011011ID1109009828