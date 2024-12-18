UAE Firm To Build 850-Mln-USD Solar Power Project In Upper Egypt
CAIRO, Dec 19 (NNN-MENA) – The Egyptian cabinet granted, yesterday, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based renewable energy company, the“Golden License,” to build an 850-million-U.S. dollar photovoltaic (PV) power generation project, in Upper Egypt's province of Aswan.
The project, to be built by Abydos for Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of the AMEA Power, will cover an area of 20 square km in New Benban, Aswan, and is planned to generate 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity, with a 600-MW/hour energy storage system, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.
The Golden License is an all-inclusive approval, provided by the Egyptian government, for the establishment, operation, and management of a project, including building permits and the allocation of the necessary properties.
The cabinet's approval came a few days after Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, inaugurated the Abydos 1 Solar PV Park in Kom Ombo, Aswan, with a 500-MW capacity, capable of powering some 256,000 homes.– NNN-MENA
