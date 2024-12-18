Specialty Retail Executive Kimberly Wahlberg Joins Fieldstone As Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fieldstone welcomes new Chief Strategy Officer Kimberly Wahlberg

Having recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary, Fieldstone will look to Wahlberg to lead Fieldstone's long-term new business and growth efforts.

- Fieldstone Founder and Principal, Donna WatsonSEVERNA PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fieldstone , a highly respected sales agency and consultancy for the specialty retail industry, announced today the appointment of specialty retail executive Kimberly Wahlberg as its new Chief Strategy Officer. Wahlberg previously founded the Kimberly Wahlberg Company and exited in 2021.“Under Kim's visionary and innovative leadership, her agency forged connections with industry leaders, brands and retail partners, expanding the company's presence from a New England agency to national coverage,” said Fieldstone Founder and Principal, Donna Watson.“Kim's appointment is a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence in all aspects of our work, and we are thrilled to have her on board to help guide us to an even brighter future.”Wahlberg will report to Watson and eagerly joins the current management team, along with President Jenny Davids and Directors Christina Engle and Christine Motsco. In addition to developing and facilitating Fieldstone's long-term strategies with their current brand partners, Wahlberg will look to explore new opportunities, as well.“The one thing that never leaves us is our reputation,” said Watson.“I've known Kim for a long time and have always respected her ability to try new things. Fieldstone is stronger with her, and I look forward to collaborating with Kim as part of our executive team as we look ahead to our next 30 years.”“Throughout my career, I have long admired the pillars of the Fieldstone brand,” Wahlberg said.“Their drive to elevate the industry is not only measured by profit, but by keeping their values front and center. They lean on the skill sets of their consultants and a highly curated brand portfolio that delivers year-over-year success for their retail partners. I'm looking forward to what we can accomplish together.”For new opportunities, Wahlberg can be reached at ... or by calling 888.977.5650.ABOUT FIELDSTONEFieldstone is a highly respected sales agency and consultancy in the specialty retail industry. We focus on consulting and in-store support to create true partnerships with our brands and retailers. With a reputation for extensive industry knowledge and prioritizing people, Fieldstone is committed to the strength and sustained growth of the specialty retail industry so that the success of the businesses, brands and bonds we nurture will continue to thrive for years to come. To learn more or find out how to partner with us, visit

