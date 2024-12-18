Luxury Cart Set To Create A One-Stop Destination For Pre-Owned Luxury Cars With The Launch Of A New Showroom In Gurgaon

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18th December 2024: Luxury Cart, a one-stop destination for pre-owned luxury cars, enters the to provide a 360-degree solution for catering to the end-to-end needs of premium vehicles.



Launched with the purpose of revolutionizing the pre-owned luxury car market, it will cater to affluent consumers seeking the best deals on high-end pre-owned cars who value authenticity, elegance, and opulence. With the brand, he aims to establish trust and credibility with an advanced technology-driven, integrated ecosystem for providing a hassle-free customer experience. To ease the process for customers, it will work on a seamless omnichannel model, guaranteeing hassle-free transactions at every step of the buying or selling process.

As part of the plan, a large inventory will be maintained, exhibiting a range of pre-owned premium cars available in a wide price range under one roof. Moreover, the brand has been introduced to elevate the bar of the pre-owned luxury car industry. Leading the forefront in organizing the sector, in addition to buying and selling, Luxury Cart will also facilitate after-sales services and periodic maintenance to ensure comprehensive car care.



Offering a smooth landscape for customers, the vehicles will be well-supported by warranties along with car loans and insurance renewal facilities to empower the customers at every stage of the transaction. Along with this, the certified, premium cars will also be supported with assured buyback and guaranteed money back contributing to amplifying the offering of Luxury Cart.



Himanshu Arya, Founder & CEO, Luxury Cart expressed, "With Luxury Cart, we're not simply selling pre-owned luxury vehicles; we're building a seamless, tech-driven ecosystem that improves the entire buying and selling experience. My vision is to increase the accessibility of pre-owned luxury vehicles while offering our clients unmatched transparency at every stage with guaranteed car care.

