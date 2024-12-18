Drew Epperly Re-Selected To National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 For North Dakota

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicolet Law is proud to announce that Partner Drew Epperly was re-selected for membership in The National Trial Lawyers - Civil Plaintiff - Top 40 under 40 for North Dakota for 2024. This prestigious honor recognizes exceptional trial lawyers who exemplify superior qualifications, leadership, and influence in their field.

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional, invitation-only organization composed of premier trial lawyers from across the country. The organization provides its members with exceptional educational programs, networking opportunities, and advocacy training to maintain a competitive edge in today's legal profession.

Drawing from his roots in West Virginia, Epperly brings a unique perspective to his practice. "Growing up in West Virginia, I saw firsthand how certain industries routinely take advantage of people that do not have the resources or skillset to turn the tides," says Epperly. "This is where my passion for helping the underdog manifested."

As a personal injury attorney, Epperly has established himself as a formidable advocate for his clients across Minnesota and North Dakota, successfully recovering millions in damages annually.

His practice areas include:

●Personal injury

●Motor vehicle accidents

●Motorcycle accidents

●Dog bites & animal attacks.

"Personal injury attorneys regularly have scores of cases, but they must not forget that each case is often someone's whole life," Epperly explains. "I make it my priority to first listen to my client and understand the magnitude of their situation and all of the ways that their lives have been altered as a result of their injury. Only then can I build a specific plan of attack for how to best represent them for their individual needs."

The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 membership is extended through a thorough multi-phase selection process, including peer nominations and third-party research. Members are chosen based on their demonstrated superior qualifications, leadership abilities, reputation, influence, stature, and public profile.

About Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers

Nicolet Law is a leading personal injury law firm serving the Midwest, known for its dedication to advocating for injured folks and holding insurance companies accountable. With 24 offices across Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Iowa, Nicolet Law is dedicated to providing accessible legal services of the highest quality to injured folks in the Midwest. They understand that coping with an injury or accident is hard enough, so they strive to alleviate that stress by being where their clients need them and providing trusted representation and guidance through the complexities of their cases.

