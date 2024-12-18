S. Korea's Presidential Security Service Refuses Seizure Of Computer Server

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Dec 19 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's presidential security service, has impeded a joint investigation unit's attempt to seize a computer server, related to impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol's martial law imposition, local reported, yesterday.

The presidential security service notified the joint investigation unit yesterday that, it cannot assist in any operation for the seizure of a computer server, as such actions will not be allowed on the grounds of necessity to protect confidential military information, multiple local media outlets said, citing the investigation team, which is made up of the country's police, the defence ministry and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

The investigation team's setback came, after another unsuccessful attempt a day earlier to retrieve the computer server under the custody of the presidential security service.

The server contains call records from a secure phone used by Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the National Police Agency, among other data.

Cho had reportedly used the secure phone to have six phone conversations with Yoon, during the imposition of the emergency martial law earlier this month.

As the secure phone has anti-wiretapping, recording and other functions, the documents related to the server are deemed as a key clue for the joint investigation units' probe into the martial law imposition.– NNN-YONHAP