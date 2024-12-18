Statement By Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General On World Arabic Language Day 2024.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Today, we commemorate World Arabic Language Day as a tribute to the profound cultural and intellectual legacy of the Arabic language - one of the world's oldest, most vibrant, and authentic languages. This day offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the richness and expressive depth of Arabic while highlighting its enduring relevance in fostering communication and cultural exchange. It is a moment of renewed pride in the Arabic language, which symbolises our history, identity, and deep-rooted heritage.

The Arabic language embodies a rich civilisation and diverse cultural heritage, encompassing thought, literature, and the arts. It serves as a timeless medium for cultural dialogue and exchange, reflecting the essence of human expression and innovation. On this significant day, we are reminded of our collective responsibility as Arabic speakers and enthusiasts to celebrate, preserve, and elevate Arabic as an integral part of our global cultural legacy.

We, at the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), recognise the importance of ensuring the clarity and integrity of Arabic in drafting precise legislation. We are committed to promoting awareness of the language's significance, encouraging its study and teaching, and showcasing its aesthetic and cultural richness.



