Jordan Reopens Jaber Border Crossing With Syria For Truck Movement

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Wednesday reopened the Jaber border crossing with Syria, after a short closure due to developments in the northern neighbour.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Yarub Qudah said that the decision to allow truck entry into Syria aims to facilitate the flow of goods and freight traffic across the border, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Qudah also announced plans to visit the Jaber border crossing and the Syrian-Jordanian Joint Free Zone on Thursday to assess progress and review the procedures governing trade exchanges between the two nations.

Syrian authorities have previously waived all fees and stamps required at the Jaber crossing to streamline the process.

The Jaber border crossing had been temporarily closed since December 6 due to security concerns, limiting its operations to receiving Jordanians returning from Syria.

Before the closure, the Jaber crossing had been Jordan's only active border post with Syria, following the shutdown of the Ramtha crossing after the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011.