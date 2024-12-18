Yourupdate TV Speaks With Gayle King And Adam Glassman About Oprah’S Favorite Things
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) media tour conducted in conjunction with D S Simon Media discussing Amazon and Oprah Celebrating 10 Years of Shining a Light on Small Businesses
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
This holiday season, the real gift-giving MVP is here: Oprah's Favorite Things 2024-a meticulously curated guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50.
What's even better? Oprah Daily Editor-at-Large Gayle King and Oprah Daily Creative Director Adam Glassman teamed up on a nationwide media tour sharing highlights from Oprah Daily's 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things list, with the majority of the 116 gifts selected from small businesses and women-, LGBTQ-, Latinx-, and Black-owned businesses around the country.
For the tenth year in a row, Amazon and Oprah have partnered to curate a selection of items available for purchase in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah , as well as via the Amazon shopping app . These businesses currently have an Amazon store front or are adding a new distribution channel because of Amazon's partnership with Oprah's Favorite Things. More than 60% of sales in Amazon's store come from independent sellers – most of which are small and medium sized businesses.
Small businesses from the 2024 list include:
Beatriz Ball New Orleans Rio Resin Salad Servers Be Rooted Fancy Footwork and Meet Me Uptown Puzzles DungeonForward“The YARD” HBCU Collection Fancii Mini Taylor LED Compact Mirror French Broad Chocolates Classic Hot Chocolate Collection Gently Soap Live Gently Gift Set Herb & Root Petal & Puff Dusting Set Kandi Koated Makeup Brush Set Litflask Marmalade Grove Marmalade Gift Set McEvoy Ranch ODE Olive Oil Beauty Whipped Body Butter Melanie Marie Initial Rings Mr. P's Pantry Speakeasy Bourbon Maple Syrup Oprah's“The Life You Want” 100 Questions Everyone Should Ask Conversation Cards Oprah's“The Life You Want” Becoming Unstuck Journal Paintable Pictures Paint Your Photo Portraits Edition Peppers Spotlight Readers Phaidon Our World Children's Book Series Popsmith The Popper PurseN LITTMINI Lighted Mirror Case Santa Barbara Design Studio Mashed Potato Book Box Sneex The Icon WanderFull Vegan Leather HydroBag with Two Straps WS Game Company Vintage Bookshelf Edition Board Games
For more information, visit Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at and
