Weyerhaeuser To Release Fourth Quarter Results On January 30

Webcast and call on January 31 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET)

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company

(NYSE: WY ) will release fourth quarter 2024 results on Thursday, January 30, after the closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, January 31, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, visit the Investor Relations section on .

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13748393) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13748393). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13748393) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13748393) from outside North America.

