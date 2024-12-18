Winnebago Industries Board Of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly dividend for 42 consecutive quarters

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share payable on January 29, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2025.

“The consistency of our dividend payments underscores the importance we place on delivering value to our through a disciplined and balanced capital allocation framework,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries' president and chief executive officer.“By investing prudently in areas that drive growth and reinforce the strength of our premium outdoor recreation brands, we continue to share the success of Winnebago Industries with those who believe in our vision and share our confidence in our long-term strategy.”

With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 42 quarters.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

