Mountain America Credit Union Sponsors Thanksgiving Point’S New Must-See Destination

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union announced its sponsorship of Thanksgiving Point's newest attraction, the Mountain America Jurassic Jungle , a brand-new five-story indoor play space where prehistory meets adventure. This state-of-the-art playground features dozens of interactive elements designed to engage and excite visitors of all ages.

“We are proud to expand our support for Thanksgiving Point in bringing Jurassic Jungle to life,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America.“This incredible play space will undoubtedly become a cherished destination for families across Utah and beyond.”

Jurassic Jungle offers a unique blend of fun and learning with attractions such as a five-story volcano slide, interactive dinosaur animatronics, and a variety of jungle challenges. Families can track down a T. rex, escape a volcanic eruption, and wrangle a pack of raptors, all while earning points to exchange for exciting prizes.

“Jurassic Jungle is the perfect place for families to explore and learn together,” said McKay Christensen, CEO of Thanksgiving Point.“We are excited to provide a space where children and adults alike can immerse themselves in a prehistoric world filled with adventure and discovery. We couldn't have done this without the generous support of Mountain America Credit Union.”

As the largest indoor prehistoric playground in Utah, Jurassic Jungle promises a fun-filled day for the entire family. Don't miss out on this exciting new attraction-get your tickets today!

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com

Created in 1995 by Alan and Karen Ashton, Thanksgiving Point is where curious kids grow. Welcoming millions of annual visitors to learn, dine, play, and explore together, Thanksgiving Point's mission is focused on helping all Utah kids. At Thanksgiving Point's award-winning venues and events, kids of all backgrounds gain confidence and get curious about STEM concepts they can use throughout their lives. Thanksgiving Point is located at 3003 North Thanksgiving Way in Lehi, Utah.