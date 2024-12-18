Delhi Weather Update: IMD Says Foggy Conditions To Persist, Temperature Drops To 7 Degrees C Watch Videos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi weather update news: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that fog will continue to blanket Delhi today and tomorrow due to western disturbances from the Himalayas, according to an ANI report.

Early on December 19, minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 7°C, as per IMD data, it added. IMD scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy told the news agency that the drop in minimum temperatures is expected as a result of the western disturbances.

“Variable and calm wind conditions, combined with increased moisture due to the western disturbance, are conducive to the formation of fog. This western disturbance has brought significant moisture, particularly from the Bay of Bengal, creating favourable conditions for fog formation,” she added.

Watch Fog Over Delhi

Visuals from Ashoka Road, Kushak Road and Maulana Azad Road early on December 19 showed thick fog blanketing the national capital of Delhi.







Speaking to ANI, Dr Soma Sen Roy said, "In the last two days, there has been a western disturbance. Today, a fresh disturbance has emerged. While these disturbances haven't caused significant rainfall, they have induced a low-level cyclonic circulation that has drawn in considerable moisture, especially from the Bay of Bengal. This increase in moisture has led to a rise in minimum temperatures and the emergence of foggy conditions. As we had predicted, moderate to dense fog is likely to persist today and tomorrow."

She added, "Western disturbances disrupt wind patterns, making them variable and calm, while increasing moisture levels--both of which are ideal for fog formation. As this disturbance moves eastward, we expect northerly winds to resume, driven by light snowfall over the western Himalayan region. Consequently, northwesterly winds will start affecting the region. For Delhi, tomorrow, we have forecast light to moderate to dense fog, which is likely to continue for another one or two days."