“Arsenal” Section Launched On Mod Website For Arms Manufacturers

A special information section, Arsenal, is now available on the website of the Ministry of Defense designed for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment.

That's according to the MoD Main Department for the Weapons and Military Equipment Lifecycle Support, Ukrinform reports.

“Specialists from the Main Department for the Weapons and Military Equipment Lifecycle Support have laid down important information for manufacturers of weapons and military equipment. In particular, this is about the algorithm for codifying new samples of weapons and military equipment, conducting Type Tests, introducing amendments to Technical Specifications, etc. The information is collected on the website of the Ministry of Defense in the Arsenal section. Also, template paperwork and step-by-step actions of the manufacturer for drafting the necessary package of technical documentation are posted there,” the department reported.

They emphasized that Ukraine needs to continue increasing domestic production of weapons and military equipment in a wide range, so Ukrainian producers require assistance at all design and production stages.

For any additional questions, manufacturers and developers of weapons and military equipment can reach out to ...

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the nine months of 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and accepted for service with the Defense Forces more than 900 weapons and military equipment, including over 600 units of domestic production.