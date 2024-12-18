Al Ghurair Businesses Awarded With British Safety Council Sword Of Honour Award 2024.

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) AG Engineering and Power and AG Metal Industries demonstrated excellence in the management of and safety risks at work.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates;December 2024: AG Engineering and Power and AG Metal Industries, part of Al Ghurair, one of the largest diversified family businesses in the Middle East, have been awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour by the British Safety Council, underscoring their proactive commitment to ensuring the wellbeing and safety of their workforce.

AG Engineering and Power and AG Metal Industries were among 71 successful applicants that have received the honour, following a stringent Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by an independent adjudication panel. This is the second year in a row that an Al Ghurair company has been awarded the accolade, with AG PCS Switchgear previously securing the achievement in 2023.





Commenting on the award, Jacob John, Chief Executive Officer – Construction and Services Sector, Engineering Cluster at Al Ghurair, said:“Winning the Sword of Honour for two of our business units is a major achievement for Al Ghurair. We dared to benchmark our Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) standards against the best practices of the world's most esteemed organisations, and found ourselves at par. In this endeavour, the globally renowned British Safety Council has served as our partner, advisor and assessor. This collaboration has been instrumental in our diligent and rewarding journey towards safeguarding our people, related stakeholders and strengthening Al Ghurair's position as a leader in the industry.”

To compete for the Sword of Honour, the companies first had to achieve the maximum Five Stars in British Safety Council's audit scheme, which verified the divisions' HSE Managements Systems and their approach to identifying and mitigating risks at the workplace. The companies were also required to demonstrate to excellence in health and safety management throughout the business – from the shop floor to the boardroom.

Peter McGettrick, Chairman of British Safety Council, said:“On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate AG Engineering and Power and AG Metal Industries on achieving the highest standards in its health and safety management. These awards recognise the commitment, dedication and absolute professionalism undertaken. We are proud to support your organisations in their achievement and delighted we can contribute to your ongoing success.”

Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, added:“I would like to congratulate AG Engineering and Power and AG Metal Industries and their staff on this award, in tribute to their commitment to keeping their workplace safe and healthy and contributing to safeguarding the environment.”

About the awards:The 2024 awards mark the 45th consecutive year in which British Safety Council has awarded the Sword of Honour for health and safety management excellence and the 12th year of awarding the Globe of Honour for excellence in environmental management. This is also the second year the Shield of Honour has also been awarded by British Safety Council for wellbeing excellence.

The winners achieved the maximum five stars in British Safety Council's independent Five Star health and safety and/or environmental management and/or wellbeing audits in the period 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2024 in the UK. They also demonstrated to an independent adjudication panel that they had a proven track record and culture of best practice for excellence in health and safety or environmental management that runs throughout the business, from the shop floor to the boardroom.

About British Safety Council:

British Safety Council believes that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work.

Since its foundation in 1957, British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.

We are a registered charity (Charity No. 1097271 and OSCR No. SC037998). As part of its charitable work, British Safety Council leads health and safety networking forums for numerous sectors, facilitates and promotes best practice in the UK and overseas. It also offers a range of services and products, including training, qualifications, publications, audits and awards. British Safety Council works closely with organisations, charities and individuals who share its vision of ensuring that every worker goes home at the end of the day as healthy as they were when they went to work.

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in six distinct industry sectors: Foods and Resources, Properties, Construction and Services, Energy, Mobility and Ventures. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the emerging United Arab Emirates.

From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name has become synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the prestigious country itself.

Headquartered in Deira, the business' diversified operations span more than 50 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: 'Enhancing Life', as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.