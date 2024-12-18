How To Cope With Food Anxiety During The Festive Season

Author: Alison Fixsen

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Christmas can be a time of togetherness, fun and relaxation. Yet, it can also bring unique challenges – particularly for those who may struggle with food anxiety, weight concerns or an eating disorder .

There are many reasons why the holidays can be such a difficult time for people struggling with eating concerns. Holidays can often magnify feelings such as stress, anxiety, isolation and grief.

Hence, some people may turn to food for comfort and consolation. Being stuck indoors because of the festivities or due to cold weather might also encourage over-eating and worsen disordered eating .

Another issue is that there is a barrage of health and diet messages throughout the year telling us what we should and should not be eating . Yet during the holidays, adverts and cultural messages often promote over-indulgence.

This can make people even more confused about what to eat – or make them feel guilty if they do indulge in festive treats. Added to this are social pressures – not wanting to say“no” to invitations which may involve eating and drinking more than usual.

For people struggling with disordered eating patterns, the festive season can feel like a minefield. Christmas celebrations often revolve around large, communal meals and encouragements to indulge. This can trigger complex and sometimes painful feelings , leading some to avoid family and social gatherings.

Eating disorders often involve developing habits around eating routines. For those with an eating disorder, eating in public can cause distress with fear judgement or feeling overwhelmed by the focus on food.

The festive period can feel even more stressful for those struggling with both disordered eating patterns and money concerns. Over the festive period, shops and adverts tempt us with expensive, luxurious foods.

In those facing money worries, the added pressures to spend over Christmas can trigger feelings of inadequacy and shame .

While this time of year is undoubtedly difficult to navigate, if you're someone who struggles with disordered eating or weight and food anxieties, there are a few strategies you can use to get through it.

Avoid feast and famine

The new year often comes with pressure to undo the indulgences of the holiday – leading many to consider crash dieting. However, extreme diets can be harmful to both physical and mental health .

Instead of falling into the trap of“feast or famine” during the holidays, try finding ways of balancing indulgence with healthy habits. Rather than eating a tempting dessert right after a meal, try taking a walk with your partner or family. The craving may well have have gone by the time you get back.

Taking a break between meals may also help us better focus on our body's cues and know when we're hungry rather than eating when we're sedentary , just because the food is there.

Find an exercise you enjoy doing. gpointstudio/ Shutterstock

Instead of resorting to extreme measures after the holidays, it's best to focus on sustainable, balanced eating and exercise habits that will help to improve your wellbeing over time. Find activities you enjoy – such as dancing, walking, cycling or yoga – to help maintain fitness, while avoiding overexertion, to reduce the risk of injury or burnout .

Focus on nourishment

Instead of avoiding your festive favourites or cutting out entire food groups, try adding more nutrient-rich foods to your holiday meals. Foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains and other fibre-rich foods provide many benefits for your digestion and overall health .

Health is a long-term journey. One or two indulgent meals during the holidays will not derail progress. Overly restricted eating can lead to nutritional deficiencies. Extreme fixation with only eating health foods can also be a sign of an eating disorder .

Practice self-care

Stay mindful of the influence of advertising and social media during this time of year. Much of this content is designed to increase cravings, body dissatisfaction and comparisons with others . It may be helpful to take a break from social media during the holidays to avoid content that may bother you.

Or practice self-care by adopting activities and strategies which are enjoyable and meaningful to you. Doing something fun and relaxing can help people cope with stress and anxiety surrounding the pressure of the holidays.

However, self-care will look different for everyone . For some people, self-care may be about focusing on their inner wellbeing through practising yoga or meditation . For others it could mean finding ways to connect socially – such as by spending more time with friends or joining a creative arts or gardening group . Frequently, self-care is a mixture of many things.

Seek help and support where needed

Talking with someone can help reduce worry and a sense of isolation. Reach out to trusted people or helplines if feelings during the holidays become overwhelming . Work with a therapist or support group to develop strategies for handling weight-related issues and ways of coping with challenging situations.

The advice of NHS England and Beat is that a person with an eating disorder should seek help at the earliest opportunity.