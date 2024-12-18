161 Students From Aakash Educational Services Limited Qualify The Regional Mathematical Olympiad 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, December 18, 2024: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, proudly announces that 161 students have successfully cleared the prestigious Regional Mathematical (RMO) 2024. The qualified students will have the chance to advance to the next stage of the IMO journey, the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO), scheduled for January 19, 2025.



The International Mathematical Olympiad's second stage is the Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO). Students who qualified Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) were eligible to write RMO which was held on 3 November 2024. RMO is conducted by the regional coordinators under the supervision of Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Mumbai. The HBCSE regional coordinators review RMO response documents, and the results are submitted to the HBCSE.



Expressing his delight at the achievement, Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, MD & CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited, said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have cleared the RMO 2024. Their success highlights their hard work, the dedication of our faculty, and Aakash's commitment to delivering quality education. We also thank the parents for their trust and constant support. Best wishes to the students for the upcoming INMO stage."



The International Mathematical Olympiad program is aimed at bringing secondary and higher secondary students with exceptional mathematical ability and passion for the subject from across the world together in a friendly competition of the highest level. India has been participating in International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) since 1989 and Indian students have won a large number of medals over the years. After INMO, the students undergo a month-long training camp, i.e. International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp (IMOTC), where problem-solving sessions and several selection tests are held and approx. 65 students from all over India compete against each other. 6 selected students from IMOTC are chosen to represent India at international level in IMO and are given training in Pre-Departure Camp (PDC). During the camp, orientation is provided to students for IMO and emphasis is laid on developing conceptual foundations and problem-solving skills.



