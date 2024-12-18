Assistant FM: Kuwaiti Women Have Made Significant Achievements In STEM Fields

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij said Wednesday that Kuwaiti women have made significant achievements in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

This came in a statement by Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah to KUNA after chairing the National Committee for the implementation of UN Security Council 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.

Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah explained that this meeting came to support Kuwaiti women and develop their capabilities in these vital sectors, reflecting the committee's belief in the importance of women's role in the scientific and economic development of the society.

She added that Kuwait's support for STEM fields is an approach rooted in Article 14 of the country's constitution, which states that "The State shall promote science, letters and the arts and encourage scientific research therein."

She expressed her pride that more than 70 percent of students and researchers in STEM fields in the country are women, praising the efforts made by the public and private sectors to support women in these fields.

She pointed to the Women in Tech initiative launched by Zain Group and the Academy X initiative launched by CODED Academy, which focuses on teaching female students technology skills.

Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah said that the meeting discussed ways to enhance the role of women in STEM fields by providing a supportive and stimulating environment, overcoming the obstacles they face and enabling them to access educational, training and job opportunities.

She added that the meeting also discussed organizing a special celebration to highlight female innovators in these fields by combining efforts between public institutions, the private sector and civil society institutions.

She congratulated the winners of Jaber Al-Ahmad Prize for Young Researchers for the years 2022 and 2023, under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in appreciation of their distinguished scientific achievements.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee from the Ministries of Interior, Defense, Information, Justice, and the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning, the Public Authority for Youth.

Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity, Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, Kuwait Society for Supporting Inventors and Innovation, Kuwait Science Club, and Al-Saad Foundation for Knowledge and Scientific Research also participated in the meeting.

Representatives of the private sector from the Mobile Telecommunications Group (Zain Group) and CODED Academy attended the meeting.

The committee held several meetings in the past, in which it discussed topics on the growing role of women in the security sector, the military sector, community police, and sports. (end)

