EXPLR ANNOUNCES TOP STUDENT INNOVATORS NAMED NATIONAL STEM CHAMPIONS


12/18/2024 3:00:55 PM

National-STEM-Festival (PRNewsfoto/National-STEM-Festival)

106 students will receive expense-paid trips to the National STEM Festival in Washington, D.C.
 EXPLR is founded by Jenny Buccos
and co-founded by Kari Byron
(former Discovery channel Mythbuster) and Andrew Zimmern
(Bizarre Foods)

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPLR announces the 106 students whose outstanding projects have earned them the title of National STEM Champions. These students will be recognized at the National STEM Festival in Washington, D.C., March 19-22, 2025.

Each student and a guardian will receive an expense-paid trip, including lodging and travel, to attend the Festival and showcase their projects to the public and business and government leaders. In addition, each National STEM Champion will receive free access to EXPLR's educational streaming video and curriculum platform for the teacher of their choice.

EXPLR invited students in grades 7-12 from across the U.S. and its territories to conceive and submit STEM innovations, inventions, and research across six categories: Aerospace Innovation, Environmental Stewardship, Future Food, Health and Medicine, Powering the Planet, and Tech for Good.

"Congratulations to all the students selected as National STEM Champions! EXPLR created the National STEM Festival to spotlight the next generation of innovators-students who are bold thinkers, dynamic leaders, and creators with the power to make a real impact. I'm incredibly excited to welcome our STEM Champions to the Festival this spring, where their ideas will inspire us all," said Jenny Buccos, Founder & CEO of EXPLR and Co-Director of the National STEM Festival.

In addition to being selected as National STEM Champions, select students were also recognized for the following special awards:

  • The AISES Indigenous Ingenuity Award recognizes the creativity, ingenuity, and technical prowess of the first scientists by honoring Indigenous students from North American tribes or the Pacific Islands who have developed research projects that answer burning questions or address real-world challenges from their communities.
  • The Congressional Innovation Award recognizes the creativity, ingenuity, and technical prowess of students who have developed outstanding mobile and web applications that address real-world challenges.
  • EXPLR Catalyst Award recognizes an outstanding entrant who demonstrates exceptional ingenuity and a commitment to solving real-world problems through innovative solutions. This award honors an individual whose project relentlessly pursues practical applications to address significant societal challenges with creativity and innovation.
  • The Autodesk Design & Make Champion Award honors one 2025 National STEM Champion for exceptional creativity and innovation in completing a project that demonstrates outstanding skills throughout the entire design and make process.

The following students were named National STEM Champions:

ALABAMA
 Aanchal Behara (Birmingham), Ashu Anand (Birmingham)

ALASKA
 Sara DeVolld (Soldotna)

AMERICAN SAMOA
 Amelie Chen (Pago Pago)

ARIZONA
 Humberto Gil Villalobos (Yuma), Akshay Karthik (Chandler), Carmen Martinez (Yuma)

ARKANSAS
 Harshith Guduru (Bentonville), Bennet Chen (Little Rock)

CALIFORNIA
 David He (San Diego), Shriya Nedumaran (San Jose), Joanna Deng* (Orinda)
*Joanna Deng is also a recipient of the Congressional Innovation Award

COLORADO
 Alexander Zhang (Boulder), Anirudh Rao (Highlands Ranch)

CONNECTICUT
 Snigtha Mohanraj (New Haven), Tyler Malkin* (Greenwich)
*Tyler Malkin is also the recipient of the Alumni Award

DELAWARE
 Cailyn Pan (Wilmington), Riddik Sri Satya Neetipalli (Wilmington)

FLORIDA
 Carson Granese (St. Petersburg), Gabriella Weiner (Melbourne), Rudra Patel (Tampa)

GEORGIA
 Daniel Li (Suwanee), Hannah Coley (Conyers)
From the NASEF Farmcraft team from Brookwood High School in Snellville: Nakariana Jones, Evie Moore, Sydney King, Indus Lewis, Layla Young, Wren Hall, Ella Foghis Myers

GUAM
 Mitekshi Ghosh (Chalan Pago)

HAWAII
 Liam Chattergy* (Honolulu), Jinghao Li (Kapolei)
*Liam Chattergy is also a recipient of the Congressional Innovation Award

ILLINOIS
 Manaal Siddiqui (Naperville), Sammit Chidambaram (Dunlap)

INDIANA
 Sophia Fu (Carmel), Rohan Bhosale (Carmel), Tara Kim (West Lafayette)

IOWA
 Amal Eltayib (Iowa City), Ritvik Gupta (Johnston)

KANSAS
 Elizabeth Barnes (Overland Park), Mahi Kohli (Olathe)

KENTUCKY
 Lucy Teng (Louisville),
Vallabh Ramesh (Louisville)

LOUISIANA
 Abigail Qi (Baton Rouge),
Gyeongyun Min (Lake Charles)
From the NASEF Farmcraft team from University View Academy in Baton Rouge: Alanna Piper, Elison Hebert, Diego Santana, Charles Steele

MAINE
 Gabriel Kirmani (Limestone)

MARYLAND
 Megan Yeager (Hanover), Bryan Hijam (Baltimore)

MASSACHUSETTS
 Nichelle Thinagar (Shrewsbury), Sarah Wang (Andover)

MICHIGAN
 Chikanma Okoisor (Midland), Elliot LeClair (Midland), Tanay Panja* (Ann Arbor)
* Tanay Panja is also a recipient of the Congressional Innovation Award

MINNESOTA
 Tyler Clair (Minnetonka), Kevin Qiu (Plymouth), Surjosnato Dhar (Plymouth)

MISSISSIPPI
 Celia Lane (Ridgeland), Pranav Reddy (Ridgeland)

MISSOURI
 Elizabeth Saleeby (Saint Louis), Anikait Rawat (Manchester)

MONTANA
 Akira Lanes (Bozeman)

NEBRASKA
 Dakota Sage (Central City), Thanvi Bhat (Omaha)

NEVADA
 Jordan Chong (Reno), Jayna Kim (Las Vegas)

NEW HAMPSHIRE
 Viktor Osadsky (Exeter), Jiaxuan Dai (Exeter)

NEW JERSEY
 Ishaan Kunwar (Edison), Krithik Alluri (Medford)

NEW MEXICO
 Steven Xu (Roswell), Natashia Anderson*
(Farmington)
* Natashia Anderson is also the recipient of the AISES Indigenous Ingenuity Award

NEW YORK
 Tristan Burchett* (Brooklyn),
Mai Tran (New York City), Isabella Wissa (Lincolndale), Chase Ende (Harrison)
*Tristan Burchett is also the recipient of the EXPLR Catalyst Award

NORTH CAROLINA
 Sakhyata Gurram (Cary), Swayam Shah (Raleigh), Keertana Ramars Jillella Venkata*
(Raleigh)
* Keertana Ramars Jillella Venkata is also a recipient of the Congressional Innovation Award

NORTH DAKOTA
 Fatemeh Saeedi (Grand Forks)

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS
 Misha Kim (Northern Mariana Island, Saipan)

OHIO
 Deepthisri Paruchuri (Columbus), Anuki Mudalige (Delaware)

OKLAHOMA
 Caytie Couch* (Quapaw), Emma Zhang (Jenks)
* Caytie Couch is also the recipient of the AISES Indigenous Ingenuity Award

OREGON
 Anisha Dhoot (Portland), Liam Aranda-Michel (Lake Oswego), Nidhi Yadalam (Portland)

PENNSYLVANIA
 Aadi Deshmukh (Bethlehem), Audrey Rozea (West Chester), Dharunish Yugeswardeenoo (Warrington)

PUERTO RICO
 Shanti Isaac (Guaynabo)

RHODE ISLAND
 Jimin Shon (Portsmouth)

SOUTH CAROLINA
 Karthik
Arumugam (Mauldin), Sydney Poliakoff (Charleston)

SOUTH DAKOTA
 Kambria Tamayo* (Lower Brule),
Lila Vanderlei (Avon),
Steven Swallow (Porcupine)
* Kambria Tamayo is also is also the recipient of the AISES Indigenous Ingenuity Award

TENNESSEE
 Benjamin Taylor (Memphis), Shashank Lahoti (Mount Juliet)

TEXAS
 Hasini Leo Jayaraj (Leander),
Adel Sisy* (Manvel)
* Adel Sisy is also a recipient of the Congressional Innovation Award

UTAH
 Aadhi Umamageswaran (Salt Lake City), Ian JakeKim (Salt Lake City)

VIRGINIA
 Ashrita Gandhari (Alexandria), Ani Nishanian (Chantilly), Linda Pistun (Alexandria)

WASHINGTON
 Lakshmi Agrawal (Bellevue), Matthew "Jerry" Yao* (Walla Walla)
*Matthew Yao is also the recipient of the Autodesk Design & Make Champion Award

WISCONSIN
 Aditi Muduganti* (Onalaska), Ritisha Dey (Shorewood)
*Aditi Muduganti is also a recipient of the Congressional Innovation Award

WYOMING
 Padmalakshmi Ramesh (Laramie), Teagan Thomas (Greybull)

The National STEM Festival, presented by EXPLR, is able to offer inspiring and engaging experiences to participants, both in Washington, D.C. and online, thanks to the support of co-presenting sponsors Autodesk and Broadcom Foundation, in addition to a number of supporting organizations that share a commitment to advancing innovation and STEM education. A full list of sponsors and supporters can be found on the National STEM Festival
website .

For media and interview requests or inquiries about National STEM Festival coverage, please contact Skai Blue Media at [email protected] .

SOURCE EXPLR

PR Newswire

