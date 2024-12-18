Girl Scouts Of The USA Celebrates The Newly Unveiled Design Of The United States Mint's Juliette Gordon Low Quarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) celebrates the unveiling of the design for the United States Mint's Juliette Gordon Low quarter, which is part of the fourth and final year of the American Women QuartersTM Program . The design captures the legacy of Juliette Gordon Low, who founded the Girl Scout Movement, which continues to empower girls to blaze their own trails more than 100 years later.

The Design

The design includes symbols that honor the history of the Girl Scout Movement, including:



the iconic trefoil, a design that Juliette patented, and that Girl Scouts continues to use as its official logo, which is featured prominently on her hat, lapels, belt buckle, and pin



an original uniform from the 1920s

two of the most prestigious awards available during her lifetime: the Thanks Badge, the highest adult award in Girl Scouting, which Juliette wears over her heart, as well as the Silver Fish, the highest honor in Girl Guiding in the UK, worn around her neck

"This portrayal of Juliette Gordon Low captures her spirit and strength and honors the Girl Scout Movement, which continues to help girls build courage, confidence, and character," said GSUSA CEO Bonnie Barczykowski. "This recognition not only celebrates Juliette as a pivotal historical figure but also underscores the lasting importance of Girl Scouts today."

This is the fourth and final year of this historic program featuring coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of 20 American women. The Juliette Gordon Low quarter will be released into circulation in March 2025. The coins will be produced in limited quantities for a limited time. Collectors' editions will be available for purchase from the United States Mint.

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

