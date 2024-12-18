FASTED ATHLETE INTRODUCES PUREGOLD COLOSTRUM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Wellness Brand Relaunches Hero Product with A Fresh Look and Female Leadership

AUSTIN, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fasted Athlete®, a wellness brand committed to clean, effective supplements, proudly announces its rebrand under the leadership of Heather Young, the company's co-founder and now majority owner. The brand's hero product, PureGold Colostrum , has been reimagined as part of this transformation, offering an innovative solution for health-conscious consumers.

Continue Reading

Founded in 2022 by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Heather Young, Fasted Athlete is on a mission to change the "why" behind personal health. Kevin's inspiration stemmed from his journey with intermittent fasting and his passion for fitness; meanwhile, Heather struggled with gut health issues and aimed to create a solution for others like her. They envisioned a line of supplements designed to support overall health and wellness without compromising on purity and performance. Now, with Heather taking over as the company's majority owner, Fasted Athlete has officially become a woman-owned business.

Fasted Athlete is on a mission to change the "why" behind personal health.

Post thi

Heather Young, who has been a co-founder and investor of Fasted Athlete since its inception, now leads the company's vision and strategic direction while continuing to work alongside her husband, Kevin Young. Together, they have redefined the brand, making it more inclusive and reflective of their shared values. This relaunch marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to provide innovative wellness solutions for all.

"At Fasted Athlete, we don't believe in fad diets or extreme workouts. That's not sustainable for every person," says Kevin Young, the company's COO and Co-Founder. "Instead, we believe in a simple, moderate approach to wellness. By doing small things like exercising daily and optimizing your gut health, anyone can achieve their optimal well-being." Heather Young, Fasted Athlete's CEO and Co-Founder, adds, "Fasted Athlete is committed to empowering individuals to take charge of their health. Our goal with this rebrand is to create a broader, more inclusive vision while staying true to our roots in wellness and fitness. With clean, effective and approachable products, Fasted Athlete welcomes everyone to wellness."

Fasted Athlete's new direction comes with a relaunch of its PureGold Colostrum product. While PureGold Colostrum retains its core focus of promoting gut health, immunity and recovery, the updated packaging reflects a bold, modern aesthetic that speaks to the company's commitment to inclusivity and innovation. Fasted Athlete's rebrand and relaunch signal a bright future for the company as it continues to push boundaries in the wellness space.

Fasted Athlete products range from $40 - $150 USD and are available on the Fasted Athlete website and Amazon .

ABOUT FASTED ATHLETE

Build yourself, lift your team. Founded in 2022 by Kevin and Heather Young, Fasted Athlete is a wellness brand changing the "why" behind personal health. By creating supplements for foundational wellness and peak performance, Fasted Athlete empowers individuals to reach their highest potential and balanced health. For more information, visit or @fastedathleteco on social media.

MEDIA CONTACT

Laila Dar

Rani Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Fasted Athlete

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED