The International Awards Associate (IAA) Reveals Global Winners For The 2024 NY Digital Awards: Season 2

The 2024 NY Digital Awards: Season 2 has concluded, unveiling its list of winners from around the world.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 NY Digital Awards : Season 2 has concluded, unveiling its list of winners from around the world. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the award program celebrates excellence in digital creativity, recognizing outstanding achievements and creative brilliance both locally and internationally.

Concluding its 2024 competition, the award received hundreds of entries from different countries across the globe, including submissions from the United States, Canada, Italy, China, United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, and more. This diverse participation showcases ground-breaking innovations and celebrates significant achievements that advance digital breakthroughs, driving the digital industry forward.

Notable Winners of Season 2

The NY Digital Awards has once again celebrated excellence, recognizing exceptional achievements from digital pioneers across the globe. This season's winners include direct submissions from Sportfive, MOOREthanEnuff Media, INC., ANTA(CHINA) Co.,LTD, DailyMail, MarketCrest, LLC, WORLD MINED SAC; indirect submissions also include industry leaders such as PepsiCo , General Motors, ANTA SPORTS, NATIONAL MUSEUM OF NATURAL SCIENCE (NMNS), Mastercard x NYC Football Club, and more. Their forward-thinking entries reflect the growing significance of this competition as a global platform for excellence in digital innovation.

Visit the official NY Digital Awards website to view the complete list of winners: .

“This year's winners have displayed creativity driving digital progress, with far greater potential to evolve the industry,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“Congratulations to all the winners for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital creation. I'd also like to thank our judges, whose expertise have been invaluable in celebrating the very best in digital excellence.”

Grand Jury Panel

The award brought together an exceptional panel of industry leaders to evaluate submissions with precision and integrity. Using a blind judging process, each entry was carefully reviewed based on its merits, ensuring fairness and consistency throughout. Among these jurors were Yeon Yoon (Amazon), Yiting Zhang (Sony Interactive Entertainment), Hao Shan (Cre+ Design), Robert Mitchell (Driving Growth), Vijay Yadav (Brooklyn Health), and many others, whose expertise augmented the competition's commitment to honoring brilliance in digital creativity.

“The powerful executions showcased by our winners drive meaningful advancements,” said Thomas.“This is the kind of vision that inspires an entire industry to evolve and grow. We're proud to celebrate their achievements and the difference they're making in the digital world!”

Entries Open for the 2025 NY Digital Awards

The NY Digital Awards proudly invites digital creators and professionals from around the world to showcase their best entries for the 2025 competition. With key dates including the Early Bird Deadline on January 31, 2025, and the Final Extension Deadline on April 24, 2025, this is your opportunity to achieve a higher level of accomplishments. Winners will officially be revealed on June 20, 2025, celebrating worldwide excellence of digital creativity.

About NY Digital Awards

The NY Digital Awards is a prestigious platform that recognizes the brilliant minds shaping the future of digital media, from cutting-edge websites, videos, and mobile applications to compelling digital marketing campaigns and interactive online experiences. By spotlighting the best in the industry, the award sets the standard for excellence, encouraging professionals and emerging talents alike to push the boundaries of digital creativity.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

