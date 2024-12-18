Pakistan Nears Completion Of State-Of-The-Art Border Terminals To Boost Transit Trade

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant development aimed at enhancing Pakistan's transit trade capabilities and expediting cross-border trade processes, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) has completed 97% of its Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) at Torkham and Chaman border crossings.

The modern border terminals, scheduled for inauguration in February 2025, mark Pakistan's entry into the league of countries equipped with advanced border trade facilities. These projects are being supervised by the Board of Revenue (FBR) and financed by the Asian Development Bank.

The new terminals at Torkham and Chaman will offer world-class facilities designed to handle increased trade volumes with Afghanistan, Central Asian states, and other regional countries. Once operational, these state-of-the-art facilities will transform cross-border trade by enabling the daily handling of 2,400 import and export trucks-five times the current capacity.

The facilities include:



Parking space for 400 trucks and 100 light vehicles in import and export yards.

Advanced administrative centers hosting customs, ANF, FIA, border rangers, terminal operators, and quarantine departments.

Comprehensive scanning systems such as gantry X-ray scanners, under-vehicle scanners, and pass-through scanners for goods and vehicles. Equipment to detect explosives and narcotics, biometric systems for identity verification, and luggage scanners for thorough security checks.

The modernized terminals are expected to boost regional connectivity and promote socio-economic development. The facilities will significantly benefit the industrial sector, exporters, importers, and particularly the local tribal populations.

These developments also include dedicated offices for immigration and passenger facilitation, creating seamless processes for travelers and further enhancing regional integration.

Despite numerous challenges, the NLC has persevered to complete these nationally significant projects. Equipped with a blend of traditional and computerized systems, the terminals aim to streamline the transportation of trade goods.

Additionally, the terminals will host a business center, offering banks, internet services, and clearance agents a centralized space to operate. These integrated systems will ensure the swift handling of goods and vehicles, expediting trade across the borders.

The high-quality commercial hubs at these border crossings will solidify Pakistan's role as a key player in regional trade. By providing modern trade and transport solutions, these terminals will not only enhance Pakistan's economic prospects but also strengthen its ties with neighboring and regional countries.

As Pakistan prepares for the inauguration of these advanced border facilities, the initiative reflects the country's commitment to fostering economic growth, enhancing trade capacities, and establishing itself as a vital regional trade corridor.