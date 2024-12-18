Statement By H.E. Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman Of The Board Of Trustees Of The Family Development Foundation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) “The UAE President's Dedication to the Care of Senior Citizens.”

H.E. Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), lauded the legislation issued by Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and of Abu Dhabi. The new law amends the Foundation's responsibilities to include providing essential guidance and awareness for families and ensuring comprehensive care for senior citizens.

Al Kaabi emphasized that this legislation reflects His Highness's profound appreciation for the invaluable contributions made by senior citizens to the nation's development. It underscores His Highness's steadfast commitment to honoring their dedication and ensuring their rights are upheld, enabling them to continue playing an active role in society. Beyond this, the law reinforces the importance of fostering family cohesion, community spirit, and strengthened familial bonds. It embodies His Highness's vision that stability and quality of life are both a humanitarian priority and a national duty.

H.E. highlighted the FDF's ongoing dedication to enhancing the well-being of senior citizens and residents through programs designed to promote their prosperity. This mission is deeply supported by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and 'Mother of the Nation'.' Her Highness has been a driving force behind initiatives and policies that empower senior citizens to live in environments that meet their needs, fulfill their aspirations, and enable them to contribute actively to the nation's progress.

In line with the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, H.E. Al Kaabi reaffirmed that the Foundation remains committed to implementing sustainable programs and initiatives that support families and senior citizens. He called for collaboration across all divisions of the Foundation to create an enabling environment where these individuals can positively impact their families and communities. This commitment is reflected in FDF's integrated social services system, which aims to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens and other vulnerable groups across Abu Dhabi, aligning with the Foundation's strategic objectives to serve this vital segment of society.