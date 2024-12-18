My Mind's Eye Welcomes New CEO, Nate Packer, To Lead Next Chapter Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

My Mind's Eye (MME), a design company known for its fun and creative paper party products, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Nate Packer as its new Chief Executive Officer. With 17 years leadership experience at companies such as Amazon, Nike, and Gopuff, Nate joins MME as the company embarks on a new chapter of growth and opportunity.

"Nate's appointment marks an exciting milestone for My Mind's Eye," said Marcia Cornell, Founder of MME and Art Director for the brand. "His knack for building strong teams and finding creative solutions makes him the perfect fit for our ongoing success. We're beyond thrilled to have him as part of the MME family."

Nate brings a wealth of experience in leading dynamic teams and creating processes that make life easier for customers and employees alike. "My Mind's Eye offers incredible products," said Nate. "This is an amazing team that genuinely cares about creating joy for their customers, and I'm so excited to be a part of it."

Reflecting on 2024: Setting the Stage for What's Next

This leadership change comes as My Mind's Eye looks back on an amazing year. The company has been busy growing its product lines and strengthening partnerships with retailers and other strategic collaborators.

"It's been so rewarding to see our products in thousands of boutiques and stores all over the country," said Marcia. "From small shops to online platforms, we're thrilled to be connecting with so many wonderful customers."

Looking Ahead: New Opportunities for Growth

With Nate stepping into this role, MME is ready to keep growing and finding new ways to bring joy to families everywhere. The company will stay focused on creating designs that help people celebrate life's big and small moments, while also expanding its reach through wholesale accounts, online sales, and brick-and-mortar stores.

"This is such an exciting time for our company," said Marcia. "Our rapid growth has come with its challenges, but it has also opened the door to incredible opportunities like this. Bringing Nate on board feels like the perfect step forward, and we're confident his leadership will guide us through the next stage of our company's journey."

About My Mind's Eye

Founded in 1999, My Mind's Eye started as a scrapbooking company, helping families treasure life's most cherished memories. Over the years, it has evolved into a design brand dedicated to creating products that help busy, style conscious customers craft memories through joyful celebrations, parties, and beautiful get-togethers. From preserving life's memories in the past to creating them in the present, MME's products are now available online, in thousands of boutiques, and in stores across the country.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Candice Stringham, Marketing Director

347-463-7486

[email protected]



SOURCE My Mind's Eye

