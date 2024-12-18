Ablation Technology Market Insights, Key Drivers And Opportunities | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Ablation is projected to reach USD 13.61 Billion by 2031 from USD 5.78 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.34% from 2024 to 2031.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ablation refers to minimally invasive procedures that involve the removal or destruction of tissue within the body. As these techniques become more widespread, they are gaining significant traction worldwide, particularly in the context of minimally invasive operations. The rise in popularity of ablation technologies can be attributed to several key factors, including reduced risk of tissue damage, minimized infection rates, quicker recovery times, and cost-effectiveness.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @

#request-a-sample

Minimally invasive medical procedures, such as ablation, continue to replace traditional surgical methods due to the lower risks involved, as well as the ability to reduce post-procedural complications, speed up recovery, and shorten hospital stays. As these benefits become increasingly recognized, the demand for such procedures is expected to grow, particularly in the global ablation technology market. The key drivers behind this growth include an aging global population, which brings with it an increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and urological disorders. These factors will continue to drive market expansion in the coming years.

The adoption of ablation technologies in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico also presents considerable growth opportunities. These markets are seeing a rise in healthcare expenditure per capita and benefit from lower procedural costs compared to developed regions. This, coupled with an increasing patient population and ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, is creating a favorable environment for the adoption of advanced ablation technologies.

Both electrical ablation and radiation ablation are major contributors to market growth. Electrical ablation, particularly for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and other cardiovascular disorders, holds a substantial share of the market. The high prevalence of these conditions worldwide, along with the effectiveness and widespread use of electrical ablation, further drives this market segment.

The advantages of minimally invasive procedures are clear-shorter hospital stays, fewer complications, less pain, smaller incisions, and faster recovery times. These benefits make ablation techniques particularly attractive for patients and healthcare providers alike. Advanced technologies in ablation are being used across a variety of clinical applications, including cancer treatment. By enabling the removal of tumors or lymph nodes without causing scars, these techniques are contributing to the growing trend toward less invasive, more targeted therapies. Furthermore, minimally invasive procedures support more precise cancer staging and treatment planning by enabling surgeons to take biopsies with greater accuracy.

Looking forward, the expansion of the ablation technology market in emerging regions presents an attractive growth avenue. Countries such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil are poised to drive market growth due to factors such as lower regulatory barriers, significant healthcare advancements, and a rising burden of lifestyle-related diseases like heart disease and cancer. These regions also benefit from relatively affordable treatment costs, making advanced medical technologies more accessible to a wider population. As these markets continue to grow and evolve, they will play a crucial role in the global expansion of the ablation technology sector.

Ablation Technology Market Segmentation Overview

The ablation technology market is categorized into several segments based on the type of technology used, including light/laser, radiofrequency (RF), electrical, ultrasound, microwave, cryotherapy, and hydrothermal/hydromechanical ablation technologies. Among these, radiofrequency (RF) ablation technology is leading the market, driven by its lower procedural costs, ease of use, and rising demand from the geriatric population who are more susceptible to diseases like cancer and cardiac disorders.

Product-Based Segmentation

The market is further segmented into specific product categories, which include:



Light/laser ablators

Radiofrequency ablators

Ultrasound ablators

Electrical ablators

Cryoablation devices

Microwave ablators Hydrothermal/hydromechanical ablators

Each of these product categories is divided into subcategories based on their intended use or energy sources. Radiofrequency ablation products, in particular, are experiencing substantial growth due to their effectiveness in treating various conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and ophthalmic diseases. This market segment is driven by the continuous innovations by leading players, which have improved the accessibility and success rates of RF treatments.

Application-Based Segmentation

The ablation technology market is also segmented based on the medical applications for which these technologies are utilized. Key applications driving market growth include:



Cardiovascular disease treatment

Cancer treatment

Ophthalmological treatments

Pain management

Gynecological treatments

Urological treatments

Orthopedic treatments Cosmetic/aesthetic surgery

The increasing prevalence of these diseases and the advancements in ablation technologies have contributed to the rising demand for these treatments. For instance, minimally invasive procedures for treating cancer and cardiovascular conditions are becoming increasingly popular, contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

Browse full Report -

End-User Segmentation

The ablation technology market is segmented by end-users, which include hospitals, surgical centers, ablation centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and medical spas & aesthetic centers. The market share is predominantly held by hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers, driven by the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and sports-related injuries. These healthcare facilities are investing in advanced ablation technologies to meet the rising demand for treatments.

The market for ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and medical spas & aesthetic centers is also growing, particularly for non-invasive procedures related to cosmetic and aesthetic treatments. Ablation technologies are increasingly being used for body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and other aesthetic procedures that require minimal recovery time and fewer side effects.

Growth Drivers and Market Outlook

The global ablation technology market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, fueled by several key factors:



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders.

Technological advancements in minimally invasive procedures, providing patients with better outcomes and faster recovery times.

An increasing number of applications for ablation technologies across various medical fields, including oncology, cardiology, and orthopedics. The growing demand for non-invasive and cosmetic treatments in both developed and emerging markets.

Emerging markets, such as India, China, and Brazil, are poised to present significant growth opportunities, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure investments, rising patient populations, and growing demand for affordable medical procedures. As healthcare providers recognize the advantages of ablation technologies, the market will continue to expand, particularly in regions where access to advanced healthcare solutions is becoming more widespread.

Key Players:



Arthocare

Accuray

Biosense Webster

Smith & Nephew

Varian Medical Systems Olympus Corporation



Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Intuitive Surgical

Abbott Laboratories

Zimmer Biomet

Boston Scientific

Hologic, Inc. Terumo Corporation

Recent Developments:



In January 2024, Medtronic (US) received FDA approval for its Arctic Front Advance cryoballoon catheter, offering a new solution for treating atrial fibrillation (AFib) by improving the precision and safety of cardiac ablation procedures.

In June 2023, Boston Scientific (US) launched the Rhythmia HDx mapping system in Europe, enhancing cardiac ablation technology with high-definition 3D mapping, which enables more accurate and effective arrhythmia treatments.

In March 2024, Abbott Laboratories (US) expanded its electrophysiology portfolio with the introduction of the TactiCath Contact Force Ablation Catheter, designed to improve procedural efficiency and patient outcomes in atrial fibrillation procedures.

In November 2023, Johnson & Johnson (US) received FDA approval for its Monarch robotic-assisted ablation system, which allows physicians to conduct minimally invasive procedures with enhanced precision, contributing to the growing trend of robotic surgery in the ablation market.

In February 2024, AngioDynamics (US) launched a new line of microwave ablation devices designed for more efficient and precise treatment of liver tumors, expanding its market presence in the oncology segment. In October 2023, Intuitive Surgical (US) expanded its robotic-assisted surgery offerings with the integration of Ablation Technology into its da Vinci Surgical System, enabling advanced tissue ablation during minimally invasive surgeries for a wide range of applications.

Ablation Technology Market Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global ablation technology market, driven by early adoption of advanced medical technologies and increasing awareness of the diverse treatment options available through ablation techniques. This region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high patient awareness, and strong government healthcare policies, making it a primary hub for the deployment of innovative medical technologies. Furthermore, the ongoing advancements in medical research and technology, along with a growing preference for minimally invasive treatments, have significantly boosted the adoption of ablation technologies in North America.

Europe follows closely as the second-largest market, characterized by an established healthcare system, widespread access to healthcare services, and significant healthcare expenditures. European countries are increasingly embracing ablation technologies, driven by their ability to offer less invasive treatment options that result in reduced recovery times and lower risks for patients. The market is further supported by the growing emphasis on patient-centric care and the rising demand for procedures that minimize hospital stays and recovery times.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the ablation technology market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily fueled by the expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare investments, and the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancer. The region's rapidly growing patient population, along with a rising middle class with higher disposable incomes, is contributing to the increased demand for advanced medical treatments. Additionally, the growing preference for ablation procedures over traditional surgeries, especially in countries like China, India, and Japan, is propelling the market forward. Increased government initiatives, lower procedural costs compared to developed regions, and the expanding presence of key market players in the region are expected to drive the swift adoption of ablation technologies.

Ablation Technology Market Segmentations:

By Product Type



Light/Laser

Radiofrequency (Rf)

Electrical

Ultrasound

Microwave

Cryotherapy Hydrothermal / Hydromechanical Ablation Technologies

By Application



Cardiovascular Disease Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Ophthalmological Treatment

Pain Management

Gynecological Treatment

Urological Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment Cosmetic/Aesthetic Surgery

By End User



Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Ablation Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers(ASCS) Medical Spas & Aesthetic Centers

By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (アブレーション技術市場), Korea (절제 기술 시장), china (消融技术市场), French (Marché des technologies d'ablation), German (Markt für Ablationstechnologie), and Italy (Mercato della tecnologia di ablazione), etc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

More Related Reports:

Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market

The Atrial Fibrillation Surgery Market is expected to grow at 13.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 5.12 billion by 2030 from USD 1.82 billion in 2023.

Arthroscopy Instruments Market

The arthroscopy instruments market is expected to grow at 6.25 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 8.80 billion by 2029 from USD 5.10 billion in 2020.

Anti Snoring Devices and Snoring Surgery Market

The Global Anti Snoring Devices And Snoring Surgery Market Is Expected To Grow At A 7.4% CAGR From 2022 To 2029, From USD 1.49 Billion In 2021

Ablation Laser Systems Market

The global Ablation Laser Systems Market is expected to grow at 10.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.23 billion by 2029 from USD 2.4 billion in 2022.

Medical Power Market

The global medical power market is expected to grow at a 6.95% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 2.31 USD billion by 2029 from 1.30 USD billion in 2020.

Pain Management Devices Market

The global Pain Management Devices market size is USD 2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow till USD 4.42 billion by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20%.

Interventional Oncology Market

The global interventional oncology market is expected to grow at 6.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.35 billion by 2029 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020.

Uterine Fibroid Treatment Devices Market

The global uterine fibroid treatment devices market is expected to grow at 9.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 10.5 billion by 2029 from USD 4.8 billion in 2020.

IVUS Catheters Market

IVUS Catheters Market valued at U$$626 million in 2024 and projected to reach U$$1001 million by 2032, growing at an 6.3 % CAGR

FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market

FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Size is valued at USD 138.3 Million in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 243.1 Million by the year 2032 at a 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2032

Embolotherapy Market

The global embolotherapy market was valued at 3.69 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach 6.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: ...