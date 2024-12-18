Ukraine Requests Additional Military Aid From Australia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sibiha has formally requested additional military aid from Australia.

Sybiha said this during a joint press with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Kyiv, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Sibiha expressed gratitude to the Australian Foreign Minister for her "courageous and supportive" visit, marking the first bilateral visit by an Australian foreign minister to Ukraine in a decade.

He highlighted that a primary focus of their discussions was bolstering Ukraine's resilience through additional support.

“We deeply appreciate the defense assistance, including the recent delivery of 49 Abrams tanks and 14 patrol boats. Australia's total support has exceeded USD

1

billion, with USD

880 million dedicated to military aid. The battlefield situation remains very challenging, and the need to strengthen our forces is urgent. Today, I formally requested additional military support, including Australia's renowned Bushmaster vehicles and other weaponry,” Sibiha stated.

in

He also mentioned Ukraine's proposal to include its defense needs in the process of decommissioning military equipment from the Australian Defense Forces.

The talks further addressed the risks posed by deepening ties between Russia and North Korea.

“Supporting Ukraine aligns with Australia's direct interests, as it strengthens stability not only in the Transatlantic region but also in the Indo-Pacific. We must increase pressure on the aggressor state and raise the costs of war for the Kremlin,” Sibiha emphasized.

As previously reported, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has arrived in Kyiv for an official visit.