stc celebrates ‘inspireU’ participants during graduation ceremony

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait City, 18 December 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, celebrated the graduates of the “inspireU” program, an entrepreneurial state-of-the-art incubator and accelerator designed to support startups and SMEs. The graduation ceremony held by stc Group in Saudi Arabia recognized 44 businesses and startups that completed the inspireU program, including 5 startups from Kuwait. This marked the successful conclusion of the program’s 10th and 11th intakes, as well as the first season of the advanced inspireU program.

This year, the inspireU program focused on several areas including fintech, cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT, and online gaming. These initiatives led to signing commercial agreements with stc Group, showcasing the Company’ dedication to empowering start-ups and entrepreneurs to play a key role in driving economic growth.

A total of 5 Kuwaiti startups from the 10th and 11th takes of the program were featured in the graduation ceremony who shared their inspiring experiences. They highlighted the significant growth they experienced in their comprehensive journey throughout the inspireU program. These startups witnessed substantial success in their operations and hold great potential to contribute to the digital economy in line with the Kuwait Vision 2035.

The ceremony showcased some of the achievements and inspiring stories from entrepreneurs, emphasizing the significant growth they managed to achieve for their business throughout their journey within the program. The Chief Strategy Officer, Khalid AlSudairy, Chief Transformation & Synergy Officer Anowd Muthaib and General Manager of Corporate Communications, Danah AlJasem, attended the ceremony on behalf of stc Kuwait.

The five Kuwaiti startups included Khalid Al Busairi – Delicon Logistics Solutions, Ali Abbas and Mahdi Al Mousawi – Sparts, and Rami Jaber – Veryality from the 10th intake. Startups from the 11th intake included Abdullah Al Ateeqi and Mohammed Al Abdulsalam – Motery, and Reem Al Farhan – Central Trade Company.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “We would like to congratulate all those who participated and graduated from the inspireU program held by stc Group. A special recognition goes out to the 5 Kuwaiti startups who we believe contribute greatly to supporting the local economy, drive sustainable growth and enable the digital transformation in Kuwait. stc strongly supports the growing SMEs market in Kuwait and throughout the region, recognizing their significant role in stimulating the economy. Programs that aim to educate and empower the entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem to thrive in an evolving digital world are essential tools that can assist entrepreneurs in their journeys to success.”

AlJasem added, “We remain dedicated to supporting SMEs by presenting and identifying opportunities in which they can accelerate business growth. This commitment aligns with the Company’s comprehensive corporate social responsibility program, with a strategic focus on empowering the younger generation, while promoting digital innovation in line with Kuwait Vision 2035. Having said that, we look forward to launching the 3rd season of inspireU Kuwait to continue this journey of innovation and empowerment. Our goal is to contribute to building an integrated digital ecosystem that connects startups with markets and investors both locally and internationally, driving the economy through digital and sustainable initiatives.”

It is worth noting that “inspireU” provides entrepreneurs with workspaces in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and assists in obtaining permits and licenses for winning projects in addition to providing practical guidance and targeted trainings. Participants with winning projects will also have access to several networking opportunities through participation or visiting international conferences such as (MWC - Silicon Valley - LEAP). In addition, inspireU provides financial support, to enable startups to realize their ideas and dreams.



inspireU program Achievements at stc group level in the past years

Inspiring success since inception

Since its launch in 2015, the inspire program has supported more than 130 startups, many of which have grown into prominent brands that expanded regionally and internationally. These achievements reflect stc’s pivotal role in fostering innovation and enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem.



Regional and global expansion

Over the past three years, inspire has established itself as a key player in the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. It has broadened its reach to attract startups from GCC countries and across the world, while continuing to enhance its support in empowering local ventures.



A hub for venture capital

Due to its successful impact, inspureU has become one of the leading platforms for local and international venture capital funds. The platform serves as an innovative bridge that connects aspiring entrepreneurs with global investment opportunities.





