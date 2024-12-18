Kuwait Amir Congratulates Niger On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Wednesday a cable to the President of Niger General Abdourahamane Tchiani on the occasion of his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished President Tchiani all the success and the people of Niger welfare and progress. (end) gta

