Palo Alto Networks Forecasts Companies Shift To Quantum Ready By 2025

Palo Alto Networks has today released its predictions for the cybersecurity in EMEA, leading with a call for teams to get a quantum resistant roadmap in place in order to future-proof their organizations from this growing threat, and opportunity. Drawing from insights from Palo Alto Network's CSO team, as the global cybersecurity leader, Palo Alto Networks details five predictions for what will be shaping the cybersecurity landscape in 2025.

Organizations will tackle the first stages of quantum readiness

Quantum computing, quantum risk, and the technology necessary to protect, encrypt, and secure it will move into the mainstream tech discussion. While practical quantum attacks on widely used encryption methods are not yet feasible, they are likely to become possible within the next decade, and so the time for organizations to prepare is now.

In 2024, Chinese researchers successfully broke classic 50-bit RSA encryptions using a quantum annealing computer. Though this is not a case for alarm (RSA uses <2048 bits), it does further exacerbate a sudden and urgent need for quantum-resistant crypto algorithms.

In 2025, the race to deploy those algorithms will take on a greater focus for CISOs, particularly in financial services and those protecting critical national infrastructure.

The first step, in the short-term, should be in preparing a short-term Quantum-Resistant roadmap which would include:



An assessment of the risk and map of self-developed applications and vendor technologies with Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) as an immediate requirement.

A migration strategy to resistant cryptographic and annealing algorithms, taking into account the impacts on hardware resources, introduced latencies (user experience), and maintenance (e.g. key rotations). In line with c-suite priorities for 2025, such plans should include a view on how quantum could for the organisation effectively cut energy consumption and carbon emissions by enabling robust, uncertainty-aware control strategies for managing energy-intensive AI workloads.

With this analysis in place, CISOs will be able to debunk any hype around quantum with their boards, detailing what the threat is now, how it will be managed and what the business benefits of doing so might be.

Further predictions from Palo Alto Networks include:

