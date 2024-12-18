Protest Shutdown In J&K's Katra Against Mata Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 18 (IANS) A protest shutdown was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Wednesday against the proposed ropeway project between the town and the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine atop the Trikuta Hills.

The protest was held against the proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project connecting Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, which leads to the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine.

Claiming to represent the shopkeepers, 'pony wallahs', hoteliers and palanquin operators, Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, alleged that the laying of the ropeway will deprive them of their livelihood.

The Shrine Board had decided last month to install the ropeway to facilitate access to the cave shrine for senior citizens, children and others who find it difficult to climb the 13-km long track to the cave shrine.

The protest shutdown disrupted life in the town affecting even the vehicular movement there.

A large protest rally was held by the activists of the Sangharsh Samiti at Shalimar Park to oppose the ropeway project.

Protesters carried placards and wore black bands. They shouted slogans against the Shrine Board and the ropeway project.

The Sangarsh Samiti claims to represent 60,000 families of shopkeepers, hoteliers, labourers, 'pony wallahs', palanquin operators and transporters.

Bhupinder Singh Jamwal, president of the Vaishno Devi Trek Mazdoor Union said the ropeway project should be stopped.

Kanwal said that all political parties and social organisations in Jammu and Kashmir have extended support to the protest.

Samiti leaders said five of its members would observe a hunger strike during the day to press for a written assurance from the Lt Governor or the Home Minister that the ropeway project would be given up.

After the local authorities gave them assurances, the Samiti leaders had suspended the protests till December 15.

Meanwhile, to maintain peace in the town, police and the security forces marched through the town.