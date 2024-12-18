Teaching In Local Language To Begin From Next Academic Session: Rajasthan Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 18 (IANS) Teaching in local languages will commence in Bal Vatikas (preschool classes) across nine Rajasthan districts from the next academic session following the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state.

The Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT) has already developed the necessary curriculum for this initiative.

Education Madan Dilawar, speaking on Wednesday at an on local language-based children's literature and educational materials, as well as a on innovations in foundational literacy, highlighted the importance of teaching in local languages.

The event was organised by RSCERT and held at a private hotel in Jaipur.

The minister noted that a multilingual teaching programme is currently being piloted in the Sirohi and Dungarpur districts. From the next session, this programme will expand to nine districts, with plans to extend it to 25 districts by the 2026 academic session.

Addressing the benefits of teaching in the local language, Dilawar emphasised that children grasp concepts and learn more effectively when taught in the language of their immediate environment.

He pointed out that Rajasthan has a variety of dialects, and differences between the languages spoken by teachers and students often create barriers to learning.

"Introducing local languages in the initial years will help children better understand and adapt to the school language. Learning in local languages eases understanding for children," said the education minister.

Prominent attendees at the event included State Project Director and Commissioner Avichal Chaturvedi, RSCERT Director Shweta Fagadia, and other officials.

Dilawar also underlined that any additions to the curriculum must be authentic and not based solely on beliefs.

Speaking at the second meeting of the Textbook Review Committee held at the Education Complex in Jaipur, Dilawar stressed the importance of making the curriculum concise and written in simple language to ensure it is easy to read and comprehend.

He highlighted the need for a curriculum that acts as a milestone in shaping future generations and strengthening the foundation of nation-building. He further stated that children should learn about the great leaders and revolutionaries of Rajasthan to inspire them.

"Whatever is added to the curriculum should be authentic. It should not be added only on the basis of beliefs. The subject matter of the curriculum should be concise in simple language so that it can be read and understood easily.

"Such a curriculum should be made which proves to be a milestone for development of the coming generation so that the foundation of nation building is strong. We should make children read our great men and revolutionaries of Rajasthan so that they get inspired," Dilawar said.